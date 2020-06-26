Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West is bringing his fashions to the appearel brand Gap.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old singer confirmed a collaboration between his Yeezy brand and apparel brand the Gap in a surprise social media return on Friday.

Also Read | Karthika Nair Shocked by Electricity Bill of Rs 1 Lakh, Lashes Out at Adani Power.

The 'Closed on Sunday' singer tweeted, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER," along with a Gap logo with the letters "YZY."

According to a news release from the brands on Friday (local time)

Also Read | Chiwetel Ejiofor Is Returning to Doctor Strange Sequel, Hints That Filming Will Begin Soon.

The Yeezy Gap apparel line is set to hit stores and online in early 2021 and will include "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points."

However, the cult-like sneakers that West sells at Adidas will not be part of the deal. The husband of reality TV star Kim Kardashian will also have a hand at designing the in-store and online presentations.

Gap shares on Friday spiked as much as 42 percent on the news. They were recently trading at USD 13.33, up 31 percent.

The apparel brand, Gap will pay royalties and potential equity to Yeezy, of which West is the sole owner- based on sales performance, the companies said.

They agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with the option to renew after five years, according the New York Times.

The collaboration is a full circle moment for West, who used to work at a Gap store in Chicago as a teenager. In 2015, he even told Vanity Fair magazine that he wanted to be Gap's creative director.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)