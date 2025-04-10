Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Kanye West has reignited his feud with Taylor Swift, claiming she was one reason he was never been asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a now-deleted social media post, West cited three reasons for his snub: his criticism of George Bush, his beef with Taylor Swift, and his support for President Trump, as per Page Six.

"I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don't care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat," West alleged, as per Page Six.

West's dispute with Swift dates back to 2009, when he interrupted her MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to praise Beyonce's video.

The tension continued with West's 2016 song 'Famous,' which included lyrics Swift claims were used without her permission.

Their feud flared up again in February, when West criticized Swift for dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Grammys performance.

The Super Bowl halftime show has featured notable performers, including Kendrick Lamar in 2025. West, however, has never headlined the event, despite performing with Rihanna at a pre-Super Bowl concert in 2015.

According to reports obtained by Page Six, Jay-Z, who selects performers for the halftime show, may have some influence over West's absence.

West's recent comments have sparked controversy, particularly his alleged support for Nazi ideology and antisemitic remarks.

In 2022, he tweeted about targeting Jewish people, leading to a backlash from brands and the public. He later apologized but continued to make inflammatory comments. (ANI)

