Entertainment News | Kanye West Calls Daughter North West His 'twin' in Heartfelt Birthday Note

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Kanye West marked a special milestone for his daughter North West by sharing a rare birthday tribute on social media as she turned 13, drawing widespread attention from fans for one particular detail in his message.

The 49-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his and Kim Kardashian's eldest child.

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Alongside a photo of North from her first solo music festival performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 festival in Bridgeview, Illinois, West wrote, "Happy Bday Twin."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZoOO3BNJyr/

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The brief message quickly caught the attention of followers, many of whom were amused by the rapper referring to his daughter as his "twin."

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, "did u just call ur daughter 'twin' bro."

Another user wrote, "I ain't neva heard Ye say twin in my life."

While the nickname prompted online discussion, West has frequently referred to North as his "twin" in the past.

The father-daughter duo are often compared by fans because of their close bond and similar mannerisms.

North's mother, Kim Kardashian, also celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram message dedicated to her daughter.

"Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!) I can't believe you are officially a teenager!!!!! There's no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond," Kardashian wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZnVA9kGlkn/?img_index=1

West and Kardashian, who married in May 2014, welcomed North in June 2013.

During their marriage, they also became parents to sons Saint West and Psalm West, and daughter Chicago West.

The former couple ended their marriage after filing for divorce in January 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)