Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Months after calling it splits, American rapper Kanye West has finally come up with a response to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's divorce petition and it is a joint custody demand for the couple's four kids from his side.

According to TMZ, Kanye West's answer to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition is basically a mirror image of his estranged wife's legal documents.

Kanye has also asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West just like Kim.

Joint custody would mean that the ex-couple have both committed to co-parenting which means they have to certainly work out an arrangement between themselves and have it approved by the court.

Kanye has also asked for the court's right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ.

This response has come after Kim, who has just entered the Forbes list of billionaires, filed the divorce on February 19, this year.

The SKIMS founder and the Grammy award-winning rapper started dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014.

A source close to Kim revealed that both the stars are adjusting to their new normal that still includes plenty of time with their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

The kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. But, the star is also making sure to let the kids meet with their dad who according to her has a big part to play in their lives.

The source added, "Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants." (ANI)

