Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): After recently ending their decade-long feud, rappers Kanye West and Drake are now all set to collaborate for an event.

The rappers will host a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 9 to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform, reported Variety.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Talks About the Change in Audiences Sensibilities Towards Stories of Mainstream and Parallel Cinema.

West shared a poster for the event on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "God's Plan."

Drake also shared a photograph detailing the upcoming concert along with fingers crossed emoji.

Also Read | IFFI 2021: Hema Malini Opens Up About Being Honoured With Indian Film Personality Award, Says 'It's a Fruit of My Labour Over the Years'.

West and Drake have had a soured relationship for years, but they appeared to have buried the hatchet recently when they reunited at a Dave Chappelle comedy show and partied together in Toronto. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)