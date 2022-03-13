Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Hours after Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official, the rapper was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones at a basketball game.

According to E! News, West was snapped looking cosy with the model while sitting courtside at the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers' game at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

Also Read | ‘Jalsa’ Promotions: Black is the Colour of the Season and Vidya Balan is Here to Prove It.

Jones cuddled up with the musician while wearing a black plunging top, matching leather pants and sunglasses. West wore a black hoodie, matching black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes.

The latest sighting of the duo, who have been spotted together several times in recent weeks, comes hours after his Kardashian posted Instagram photos of herself with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.

Also Read | Jr NTR To Collaborate With Uppena Fame Director Buchi Babu Sana - Reports.

West has been in divorce proceedings with his ex, with whom he shares four children, for over a year. As per E! News, she recently won a legal battle that resulted in her and Ye having their single status restored. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)