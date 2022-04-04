Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Despite being barred from performing at Grammys 2022 due to his troubling social media posts, rapper Kanye West was honoured with two Grammy Awards on Sunday.

He bagged the prestigious trophies for Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Hurricane' featuring The Weeknd, who publicly boycotted the Grammys last year and vowed not to submit his music for consideration, and Lil Baby and Best Rap Song for 'Jail' featuring Jay-Z.

With his two wins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, West brought his Grammy-winning streak total to 24.

Unfortunately, West's wins come at a time when he was not even allowed to perform at the musical gala.

The cancellation of his performance happened due to his erratic behaviour on social media over the past few months, including harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson. (ANI)

