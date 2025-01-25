Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with the sequel to his hit film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, according to an official statement shared by the film's team, which also noted that the shooting of the sequel has officially begun in Mumbai.

The sequel also sees Fukrey actor Manjot Singh joining the cast. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in collaboration with Abbas-Mustan Film Production.

The movie also marks Kapil's reunion with Abbas-Mustan, the directors of the first installment, who are also known for their successful collaborations in comedy and thrillers.

The first part, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, revolved around a man whose life becomes chaotic as he tries to manage his three wives. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While some questioned the logic and storyline, it turned out to be a box-office hit, especially for fans of Kapil Sharma's comedy.

The movie starred Kapil Sharma as Shiv/Ram/Kishan, with Varun Sharma playing his friend Karan. Elli AvrRam played his love interest, while Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Sai Lokur portrayed his three wives. Arbaaz Khan was also a part of the film, playing a comical gangster.

