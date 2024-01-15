Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni recently met with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and she could not control her excitement.

Gini took to her Instagram account and shared a picture that she clicked with SRK at the bash.

Also Read | Mean Girls’ Avantika Vandanapu Had Once Acted With Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Ravi Teja; Here’s All You Need to Know About Hollywood’s New Indian Origin Actress!.

In the image, Gini and Kapil can be seen posing with the King Khan.

"Can't get over this pic #shahrukhkhan #dreamcometrue," she captioned the post.

Also Read | From Minis to Midis and Maxis, All the Dresses that We’d Like to Steal From ‘Merry Christmas’ Actress Katrina Kaif’s Wardrobe.

SRK attended the wedding reception of Ira and Nupur Shikhare with his wife Gauri Khan.

The 'Chak De India' actor looked handsome as he donned a black suit over a white shirt at the wedding reception. Gauri, on the other hand, looked beautiful as she wore a maroon suit.

Apart from them, several B-town celebs including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.Salman looked dapper in a black suit.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. The duo posed for the pictures with actress Sonali Bendre. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

The whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.The fam-jam pictures show Aamir posing with his son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, they solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)