Ontario [Canada], February 19 (ANI): Singer Karan Aujla is set to collaborate with American pop superstars OneRepublic on their upcoming single "Tell Me," produced by musician Ikky, who has previously collaborated with Aujla on hits like "Softly," "Jee Ni Lagda," and others.

This exciting news comes as Aujla extends his global recording deal with Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India.

For Karan Aujla, working with OneRepublic has been a long-standing dream. The Punjabi music powerhouse expressed his excitement over the collaboration, and said, "Working with OneRepublic has been a dream of mine for years, so this collaboration is a big deal. It's exciting to finally share this news, and I know fans are going to love the song. And returning to Warner to release this music feels like coming home. We made my last album the biggest of my career, and I'm ready to make my return even bigger with more surprises in store," in a press note.

Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic's frontman, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, and said, "I have been obsessed with Indian culture and music since our first show in India. I've been looking for the right opportunity to collaborate with local artists, and I couldn't be more excited about this song and our work with Karan."

Kristen Burke, President of Warner Music Canada, praised Aujla's global impact, and said, "Karan is a generational artist whose music has broken down borders, both culturally and geographically. We're excited to be working with him on this next chapter to expand his impact on music and culture globally."

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, also expressed his enthusiasm about the project, calling Karan Aujla an artist who "constantly evolves, pushing the limits of what Punjabi and global music can achieve."

The track, titled 'Tell Me,' is set to release on February 27, 2025, and promises to blend Aujla's Punjabi roots with OneRepublic's global pop sound. (ANI)

