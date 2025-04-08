Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The trio from Student of the Year - Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra - recently gave fans a sweet surprise.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday took to his Instagram Story to share a picture with his "forever favourites" Varun and soon-to-be-dad Sidharth. The picture showed the trio, all smiles, as they posed for the camera.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Birthday: Redefining Fashion with Grace and Authenticity on Instagram.

He captioned the picture "Favourites forever."

Released in October 2012, Student of the Year is a romantic comedy film helmed by Karan Johar. The film marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Rings in 43rd Birthday With Wife Sneha Reddy and Kids in Heartwarming Family Celebration (See Pic).

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the upcoming months, Sidharth will be seen in 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor.

'Param Sundari' revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide --"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari." Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from this romantic thriller, the actor is also currently busy shooting for 'Border 2'. Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)