Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar paid a moving tribute to his mother Hiroo Johar on her 80th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Karan penned a sweet note, thanking his mom for believing in him.

"My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today.... She taught me how to love ...how to stand for what I believe in ... never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right... never pretend to be anyone I wasn't .... She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police," he wrote.

Karan also shared that he is scared of his mom to date.

"Also the only person who i am still scared of... I love you mom to the planets and back .... I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you.....#mymommyhero," he added.

Along with the note, he attached a string of images featuring the memorable moments spent with his mother.

As soon as Karan dropped the heartfelt birthday wish for his mother, members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their warm greetings to her.

"Happpppy birthday Hiroooo aunty," actress Ananya Panday commented.

"Mahsha'Allah...Wishing Hiroo aunty a VERY Happy 80th Birthday," actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented.

"Happy birthday hiroo aunty," actor Malaika Arora wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

Karan recently wrapped the shoot of the film.

Expressing gratitude to his team, Karan wrote, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..."

He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!"

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. (ANI)

