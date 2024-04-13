Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video snippet from his movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' on his social media platform, applauding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty and her delivery of dialogues.

Karan on Friday, took to his Instagram Stories to share a scene from his movie. In the scene, Ranbir tells Aishwarya they'll 'chit chat' on the plane, to which Aishwarya, portraying a poetess in the film, responds, "Guftgu bezaar logo ki aadat hai, jo aankhein keh deti hai, unke aage lafzo ka darja kya."

Sharing the clip, Karan wrote a caption that read, "Her beauty, her eyes, and what she said @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan shared a short clip to announce the title of his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.

Karan has an impressive lineup of projects.

As a producer, he is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. (ANI)

