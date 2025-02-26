Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], February 26 (ANI): Director Haneef Adeni, who is best known for his recent Malayalam hit Marco, is set to direct a high-energy action film for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film, which is currently untitled, will be made in Hindi and several other languages.

The news was shared by film critic Taran Adarsh on X. Calling the upcoming movie a "high-impact action spectacle," Adarsh wrote, "'MARCO' DIRECTOR HANEEF ADENI TO DIRECT DHARMA'S HIGH-OCTANE ACTION ENTERTAINER... #HaneefAdeni - the director of the recent commercial and critical #Malayalam smash hit #Marco - will direct #DharmaProductions' next film [untitled]. A high-impact action spectacle, the film will be made in #Hindi and multiple other languages."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is busy with multiple projects. He is set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who will be seen in Nadaaniyan, a romantic film that also stars Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj.

The film, directed by Shauna Gautam, will be released on Netflix.

Johar is also collaborating with actor Kartik Aaryan for a new romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Satya Prem Ki Katha filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the movie will hit theatres worldwide in 2026. (ANI)

