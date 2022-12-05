Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Monday, dropped an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi where Yash has revealed that he is a Badshah fan.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a clip where Karan asks Roohi how is she to which she replies, "I am exhausted" then he moves the camera towards Yash where he can be seen relaxing on the couch and wearing big white sunglasses, Karan ask him, "What about you", he suddenly replies, "Badshah" and Karan bursts into laughter and says, "Badshah".

He wrote, "We have a rapper in the house!!! @badboyshah".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clx2gEbomLi/

As soon as he shared the post, Bollywood celebrities and netizens showered love on the video.

Maheep Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Cutest Badshah in the entire world", while another fan commented, "These cuties".

Karan often posts videos of Yash and Roohi and shares adorable moments with them.

He welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan's recent production 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva' got a massive response from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

He will be making his comeback as a director after 7 years with his next 'Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani' which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

