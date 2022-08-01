Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Ever since actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into a relationship, they have been shelling out couple goals like how!

Undoubtedly, It's always a delight for the fans to catch a glimpse of TejRan's PDA-filled moments. On Sunday night, the duo once again treated their fans with their cute PDA moment.

Karan and Tejasswi attended their friend Vanessa's birthday bash last night where they had a gala time with each other. Several pictures and videos from the intimate party have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, the lovebirds are seen kissing each other passionately.

The particular video has left the couple's fans in awe of them.

"Oh My God! Can't take my eyes off them," a social media user commented.

"How romantic," another one wrote.

Karan looked super stylish in a black shirt and a pair of grey pants, while Tejasswi raised her hotness quotient with a backless satin top and a pair of white denim.

Many TV couples like Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha, Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar were among others who attended the bash.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their stints on 'Bigg Boss 15'. At present, their PDA and loved-up gesture for each other has made them one of the most romantic pairs in the industry. After coming out from 'Bigg Boss', the two have worked together in several music videos including 'Baarish Aayi Hai' and 'Rula Deti Hai'. (ANI)

