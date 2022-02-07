Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Karanvir Bohra is all set to come up with a short film titled 'My Pink Shoes'.

On Monday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared that he has written and directed the upcoming project.

"My Pink Shoes -- a short film I wrote and directed... will give you a surprise tomorrow who is in the film," he wrote, adding a poster of the film.

Fans and social media users have expressed excitement after reading about Karanvir's film.

"Yay!! Congrats Sweety. Well done," Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu commented.

'My Pink Shoes' is scheduled to release on February 14. (ANI)

