London [United Kingdom], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Saturday, dropped a happy picture on her Instagram, cuddling with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan under London skies.

Sharing the picture, the 'Heroine' actor captioned, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or now here else I would rather be...#MyJeh baba... #Summer2022".

In the outdoor picture, the 'Angrezi Medium' actor can be seen smiling, as she hugs her son close to her. Meanwhile, Jeh is enjoying the weather in London and the rainbow view under the dark clouds.

Kareena donned a beige sweater and denim jeans and sported a no-makeup look, whereas Jeh opted for a blue hoodie, pants and white sneakers.

Soon after the '3 idiots' actor shared the adorable post fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Bebo is currently enjoying her London vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the children and she never fails to treat her fans with her vacay posts on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Tashan' actor will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)

