New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan got the cutest company while getting ready for a shoot in Kalimpong, West Bengal recently.

On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a new photo from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled Netflix series.

The image features Bebo getting ready for the shot as her secondborn Jeh sat on a high chair in front of her.

"Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company...DAY-4-Kalimpong#Devotionofsuspectx," she captioned the post.

The mother-son picture has left netizens impressed.

"Pure Love," Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented.

"Adorable yaaaa," Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh wrote.

Speaking about the project, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project. (ANI)

