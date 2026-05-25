Entertainment News | Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar received an outpouring of love from Bollywood celebrities on his birthday, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Sonam Kapoor sharing heartfelt wishes for him on social media.

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Karan Johar and penned a warm birthday note for the filmmaker.

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"Love you, love you and love you more, today and always. Happy birthday my darling @karanjohar," Kareena wrote.

Sonam Kapoor also wished Karan through her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of the filmmaker posing with her father Anil Kapoor, Sonam wrote, "Happy birthday to @karanjohar.. A photo with your favourite Kapoor.. love you KJo.."

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The actress later shared another picture with Karan and added, "Gemini energy always @karanjohar."

Meanwhile, Kajol, who has collaborated with Karan Johar on several films over the years, also posted a cheerful picture with the director on Instagram.

Sharing a candid image of Karan planting a kiss on her cheek, Kajol wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Karan. Most of the pics we have together are blurry, probably because we both can't stay still long enough."

Karan Johar is regarded as one of Bollywood's most successful filmmakers and has directed several iconic films, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Notably, Karan has become India's first filmmaker to attend the prestigious Met Gala. Johar attended the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, in a custom-designed ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. The look was inspired by the works of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma and featured hand-painted gold motifs, intricate zardozi embroidery and a dramatic six-foot cape. The 2026 Met Gala theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art."Johar's ensemble interpreted classical Indian drapery through contemporary couture while drawing visual references from Ravi Varma's paintings. (ANI)

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