New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a sneak peek into her vacation with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Bebo, who is currently holidaying with her family at a tropical destination, took to her Instagram story and shared a candid picture of herself with her one-year-old son Jehangir.

In the picture, the mother-son duo can be seen chilling on the beach.

Kareena, who can be seen soaking the sun in a black monokini, wrote, "Where I belong," alongside the picture.

Kareena shares Jehangir and her firstborn, son Taimur with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

