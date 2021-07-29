Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken several stereotypes during her first and second pregnancies.

From working throughout pregnancy or to resuming work post one-month delivery, Bebo didn't leave any chance to change the stereotypical notions of people regarding pregnant women.

On Thursday, Kareena took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days dressed in a high-slit dress.

Through her post, Kareena emphasised on the concept of maternity fashion.

"Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. #ThrowbackThursday," Kareena, the mother of two sons Taimur and Jeh, wrote on Instagram.

Social media users are all praises for Kareena.

"Trend setter for a reason," a fan commented.

"You are an inspiration. Thanks for teaching us such important lessons during your pregnancies," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to debut as an author with her book, titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)