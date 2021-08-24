New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is working out hard with her close friend and actor Amrita Arora.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram Story and posted a series of snippets from her intense workout routine with Amrita.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Recalls Spending Her Childhood Days at Apple Orchards in Shimla (Watch Video).

The actors can be been twining in black outfits as they hold their plank positions. "Bffs who plank together stay together," Kareena captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik Opens Up About Her Biggest Regret on Bigg Boss 14 Journey!.

She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)