Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan, who never misses a chance to pose for a picture, is "missing posing" with her best friend Amrita Arora in the latest post.

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena re-shared the post of her friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla.

The image captured Kareena and Amrita posing in their best winter outfits.

Kareena can be seen wearing a white puffer jacket that she paired with blue jeans and a sling bag. To amp up her look, she wore shades with green frame.

Amrita, on the other hand, can be seen donning a blue jumpsuit.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Missing the posing."

On Monday, Natsha shared series of throwback pictures from their vacation and captioned it, "Out... Gstaa-n-D- ing!"

Kareena and Amrita have been friends for a long time. They have always been a pillar of support for each other.

Recently, Amrita's birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped an adorable post for her.

She uploaded a video featuring her memorable moments spent with her "Amolas".

"Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts ...I love you my amolas. Forever and ever and ever ...And happily ever after...Beboo and AMU @amuaroraofficial," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the makers of 'The Crew' will be soon announcing the film's new title.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie 'The Crew' unveiled the film's first teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"

The first teaser of the film features Bebo, Kriti and Tabu walking with their back to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. (ANI)

