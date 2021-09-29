Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya has turned a year older on Wednesday.

Marking the special day, Inaaya's aunt and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet note for the little one on her Instagram account.

"Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Kareena posted an adorable black and white picture of Inaaya.

Soha shared a glimpse of her daughter's fourth unicorn-themed party.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Soha posted a few pictures and videos, in which Inaaya can be seen dressed in a cute peach dress.

Soha also gifted several customised presents to Inaaya, including a pillow with her name on it, photo albums and much more. (ANI)

