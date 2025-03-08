Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at the IIFA Digital Awards in a stunning deep red and gold outfit.

The event, part of the 25th edition of IIFA, saw Bebo gracing the green carpet in an elegant ensemble.

Kareena looked stunning, dressed in a richly embroidered deep outfit with gold detailing. Her look featured a gold-embellished blouse with delicate straps paired with a flowing draped skirt and an ornate dupatta with gold borders. She accessorized with a statement emerald choker necklace, matching earrings, and gold bangles. With her hair neatly tied in a sleek bun and minimal makeup, Kareena kept the focus on her radiant beauty.

Earlier in the day, Kareena and her ex-boyfriend and co-star Shahid Kapoor were seen hugging and chatting at the IIFA press conference. Paparazzi captured their rare interaction, making fans nostalgic.

Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favorite; however, the two parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed. Years later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and had two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter.

The IIFA 2025 is currently underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen performing at the 25th edition of IIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show. (ANI)

