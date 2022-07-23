Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): After spending over a month-long vacation in Europe, one of the most loved couple of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are fondly called 'Saifeena' by fans, has returned to Mumbai.

On Saturday, Kareena and Saif along with their tiny tots Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Several paparazzi shared videos of the couple walking out of the airport with their children.

In one of the viral clips, Kareena is seen walking towards her car holding Taimur's hand and Saif can be seen walking along with them. Baby Jeh was spotted in his nanny's arms.

For her latest airport outfit, the diva opted for a blue sweatshirt that she paired with comfy pants. Saif chose to wear a navy blue shirt and demin, exuding his royal vibes.

A day ago, Kareena shared a photo of herself as she announced that she is returning to Mumbai.

In the photo, she can be seen dolled up in a kaftan and is seen sitting comfortably on a couch.

"I am coming home...Summer has officially ended...Get up Stand up...Get to work ...Mumbai I am ready for you," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. (ANI)

