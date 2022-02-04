New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The bride-to-be, actor Karishma Tanna on Friday gave a glimpse into her and her beau Varun Bangera's mehendi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a series of pictures from the pre-wedding festivity.

Also Read | Basant Panchami 2022 Fashion: Let Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur & Others Teach You How To Style Yellow in Different Silhouettes (View Pics).

Decked in a yellow lehenga, Karishma looked alluring as she paired her outfit with matching jewellery and flowers in her hair. On the other hand, Bangera looked dapper in a rust-red outfit, giving a perfect complement to his ladylove's attire.

"Mehendi Hai," Karishma captioned the post.

Also Read | Pam and Tommy Series Review: Sebastian Stan and Lily James Bring Heart to This Entertaining but Exploitive Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Several social media users including members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with praises and congratulatory wishes.

Karishma and Varun will reportedly tie the knot on February 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)