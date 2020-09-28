Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): By sharing sweet throwback pictures, actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to 'the birthday buddies' Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain.

The 'Coolie No 1' star shared adorable throwback pictures in an Instagram post as she extended warm birthday wishes. The post featured two pictures, in the first Karisma is seen posing for a selfie alongside aunt Rima and sister Kareena while the trio donned chunky sunglasses.

On the other hand, the second snap catches a glimpse from a party, wherein Karisma and Ranbir are seen posing along. The 'Sanju' star is seen suited up as he hugs Karisma dolled up in a golden sequence gown, while Ranbir winks and Karisma smilingly posed for the camera.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor penned birthday wish in the caption and wrote, "Happy birthday to the birthday buddies! Rima aunty and Ranbir #twinningbirthday #familylove."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 89,000 fans liked the special birthday post.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to Rima and Ranbir by posting pictures on Instagram. (ANI)

