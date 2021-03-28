Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor on Sunday sent warm Holi wishes to her fans and urged them to 'add colours to your life'.

The 'Hero No. 1' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a short video that transitioned from black and white to colour and sent out greetings on the festival of Holi.

The video sees Kapoor holding her phone as she records a video in black and white, however within seconds, the picture transitions to a colourful image.

In the short clip, the actor is seen donning a black floral print dress with a plunging neckline. The actor looks gorgeous as she donned a no make up look with her luscious locks open.

With the short clip, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star penned down Holi greetings in the caption to the post. She wrote, " Add colour to life. Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Holi ."

The post garnered more than 33 thousand likes within half an hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier in the day, Preity Zinta treated fans to throwback pictures of Holi celebrations from last year and sent out warm wishes to her fans.

Holi will be celebrated on Monday. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

