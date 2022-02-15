Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan cannot stop gushing over his 'cute' Valentine's date.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared adorable pictures with his furry partner -- Katori Aaryan.

In the pictures, his pet dog can be seen sitting next to a bunch of red roses.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, "Heck everyday is Valentine's Day when you're dizz cute"

He also posted a video on Katori's Instagram handle and penned, "My First Valentine with my hooman."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. (ANI)

