Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): It's often that one hears of transformations where an actor gets lean or ripped for a movie role. However, very few actors have adopted a different approach to gain weight like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and now it's Kartik Aaryan.

After wrapping up his film 'Dhamaka' in a record time of 10 days, Kartik went on to do something different for 'Freddy' as well.

Kartik gained about 12 to 14 kilos, which was a requirement for his role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy', a romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

He worked closely with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique based on the requirements of his character in 'Freddy'. Sameer is known to be quite the pro at body transformations and has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood through their transformation journeys.

Talking about the work he has done with Kartik, Sameer said, "Transformations aren't just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet."

"His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film," he added.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Actor Alaya F also stars in the film opposite Kartik.

Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dhamaka', and 'Captain India'. (ANI)

