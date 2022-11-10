Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan had to put on extra kilos for his role as a dentist in his upcoming film titled 'Freddy'.

If reports are to be believed, he gained 14 kgs for the film, which also stars Alaya F.

On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared that his transformation took "physical strain and sleepless nights."

"This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights , Seldom come such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character," he wrote on Instagram.

Kartik also dropped a collage of his pictures from the time when he was fit to the time when he gained weight to play his character in the film.

Kartik's efforts to get into the role are appreciated by many.

"What a transformation. Method acting on point," a social media user commented.

"Dedication next level. Kudos," a netizen wrote.

Sharing more details about his complicated character, Kartik said, "Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience's reaction for the film."

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Freddy' will be out on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

