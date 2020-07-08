Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai today, actor Kartik Aaryan is busy capturing the dramatic sky with his mobile camera.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself where he is seen sitting in his balcony clicking pictures of the sky.

Also Read | Yo Or Hell No? Alaya F Dons a Bawsy Look In Tube Top and Leather Pants.

Accepting his love for clicking the sky, Aaryan captioned the picture stating, " Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud."

With the monsoon hitting most parts of the country, social media is full of pictures of the cloudy sky as netizens are trying their hands on photography aesthetics.(ANI)

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Director Russo Brothers React to 'Snyder Cut' and Reveal if Marvel Ever Interfered with Their Vision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)