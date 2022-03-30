Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is quite active on social media, often shares glimpses of his life with his fans. He also keeps his fans entertained with pictures and videos on social media. Recently, he shared a video where he can be seen having fun with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-actor Kiara Advani and another cute friend.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video where he can be seen hanging out with Kiara and a cute dog. As Kartik records himself with the furry friend, Kiara joins them in the frame as well. The actors can be seen in a cheerful mood.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Treats Fans With a Fun BTS Video From One of Her Shoots Set - WATCH.

He captioned his video by writing, "Katori Ki Mat Batana @kiaraaliaadvani."

For the unversed, Katori is Kartik's pet dog and the newest member of his family.

Also Read | Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Late Father Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie, Says 'This Is the Way He Would Have Liked To Go'.

Kiara also took to her Instagram Stories and shared Kartik's video. She wrote, "2 cuties and Aryan."

Kartik and Kiara are collaborating for the first time in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film was initially slated to release theatrically on May 20, 2022. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by T Series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)