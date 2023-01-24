Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Shehzada' unveiled the second song of the film 'Chedkhaniyan' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the song which he captioned, "Aaryan ka dance , Arijit ki Awaaz. Get ready to shake a leg with #FootsieStep #Chedkhaniyan out now."

Sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by Pritam and penned by IP Singh and Shloke Lal.

The song features Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan 'Shehzada' is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Soon after the makers released the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Kartik never Disappoints with his amazing dance skills & hooksteps," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "so graceful and your foot work is just amazing."

"SUCH A BEAUTIFUL TRACK," another fan wrote.

Recently, the makers of 'Shehzada' unveiled the trailer and the first song 'Munda Sohna Hoon Main' which gathered positive responses from the audience.

The 3-minute trailer showcases the 'Luka Chuppi' actor in a never-seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances has raised the level of excitement around this film.

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in director Kabir Khan's upcoming untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'.

Kriti on the other hand, will be seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

