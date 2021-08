New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): COVID-19 safety precautions are essential, and our Bollywood stars have been seen ensuring safety with style.

Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a selfie on Thursday, in which he covered his mouth and nose with a pink surgical mask.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Kapoor Pens a Heartfelt Message As Daughter Misha Turns 5, Says 'You Are the Light of Our Lives Sweetheart'.

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a blurry selfie, sporting his pink mask along with a white hoodie.

"Make Pink our National mask colour," he wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Chehre Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Sincere Performance Saves This Predictable and Preachy Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kartik's picture garnered lakhs of likes within an hour of posting.

"Going to buy a pink mask now," a user commented. "National crush," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)