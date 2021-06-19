New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan teased that something exciting is coming soon with an intriguing post on social media, but fans will have to wait until Sunday for the big reveal.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a teaser clip that shows him in a 'badass' avatar. The actor can be seen taking a big leap in the video.

"Someone called for a Badass. Arriving tomorrow," he wrote in the caption.

This post comes just a day after the actor hinted that something exciting is in the works. Kartik had shared an intense picture that featured him holding a flaming torch against a dark background. In the caption, he wrote, "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA... Take a Guess..."

Coming back to his work front, Kartik recently completed 10 years in Bollywood with his debut film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and will next be seen in 'Dhamaka' which has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film. (ANI)

