Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): After announcing the news of his upcoming film, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan notified his fans that shooting of the movie will begin from next week.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor took to Instagram to share the news of the commencement of shooting for his upcoming film 'Dhamaka' and wrote, "Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai Agle Hafte se," (translation: Let's start #Dhamaka next week by washing face and hands) with a collision emoticon.

The 30-year-old star shared a close up picture of him that captures his intense look as water splashes on his face.

Kartik shared the news of his new project on his 30th birthday that was on 22 November. In the teaser, Kartik is seen sporting a formal look, while he sports specs and looks at a blast on a bridge.

The thriller movie based completely in Mumbai, will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). (ANI)

