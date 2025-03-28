Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting with Sreeleela for a love story.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture from the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling.

In the image, the two are seen sitting amidst the lush tea gardens. Kartik holding two cups of tea also caught our attention as it hinted at a romantic scene being shot.

For the caption, he wrote, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," and added red heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHu9BwdvLcs/?hl=en

The yet-to-be titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu.

In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard.

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. This film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps. (ANI)

