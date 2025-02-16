Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The makers 'Aashiqui 3' have released the first look of 'Kartik Aaryan' in the film who is joined by the South actress Sreeleela in the film. The romantic drama is set to hit the theatres in Diwali, 2025.

The much-awaited update of Anurag Basu's directorial 'Aashiqui 3' is finally here. In the recent first look of the film, Kartik sported a huge beard and was seen playing guitar in a huge concert, similar to the opening scene of its predecessor, 'Aashiqui 2'.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

South sensation, actress Sreeleela is the new leading lady silencing the rumours of Tripti Dimri in the film. In the video, the couple is seen romancing in the mountains and riding bikes.

A slowed version of the song, "Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi Aashiqui hai" was also being played in the background of the video. It was sung by Vishal Mishra. Music label T-Series released the video through their Youtube handle.

Also Read | 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Full Movie Online and Download: Here's Where You Can Watch Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Romantic Film Online Amid Its Re-Release in Theatres.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sicIT7MWI-E

The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. T

he franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box office success.

The third instalment of the film is directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' is Anurag Basu. 'Aashiqui 3' marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Anurag and Kartik.

The second part of the musical love story was a spiritual successor rather than a direct sequel, and the third part will continue in that vein. Pritam, who has a long and successful working relationship with Basu and has composed the hit scores of several of his films, will provide the songs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)