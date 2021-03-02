Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film "Dhamaka" will be heading to the streaming platform Netflix.

The Ram Madhvani-directed thriller will see Aaryan play a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

Aaryan took to Instagram to the share teaser of the film, slated to be released this summer.

"Main hoon #ArjunPathak. Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga (I am Arjun Pathak. I will speak the truth and nothing but the truth). #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix," he captioned the post.

The 30-year-old actor said working on "Dhamaka" was an enriching experience.

"Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore and showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix," Aaryan said in a statement.

"Dhamaka" gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. It also stars "Super 30" actor Mrunal Thakur and "Sacred Games" star Amruta Subhash.

Madhvani, known for the hit Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya" and film "Neerja", is also looking forward to the release of "Dhamaka" on Netflix.

"Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film 'Dhamaka' will be on Netflix. We know that this is our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences," he said.

The director said he was eager to collaborate with Aaryan, the star of "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" films and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

"Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360 degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better," he added.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director- International Original Film, Netflix India said, the streamer aims to entertain the Indian and global audience with the most diverse content on their platform.

"We are thrilled to be the home for Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka'. We can't wait to bring them this powerful Kartik Aaryan starrer," she said.

"Dhamaka" is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate.

It also stars "Aarya" actors Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

The streamer is yet to announce the date of the film's release.

