Entertainment News | Kartik Aaryan 'tries' to Take 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister Challenge

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Like most other Bollywood celebrities, actor Kartik Aaryan also took up the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge but ended up in a rather sweet banter with his family.

Earlier, lead actors of the film Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana had challenged the actors, on Instagram, to repeat the tongue twister five times.

The tongue twister: 'Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,' reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of their characters in the film.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a video of his 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge on Instagram.

As the video began, Aaryan was seen repeating the tongue twister only to get interrupted by his mother who asked him to stop, and said: "the internet is already full of such tongue twister videos".

To this Aaryan responded by saying that megastar Amitabh Bachchan himself had nominated him to take the challenge, to which his mother chuckled in disbelief.

The banter continued as Aaryan's sister also chimed in to take her phone from the actor in which he was shooting the video.

Taking away the phone, the video ended with Aaryan's mother and sister mocking him.

"Family is the biggest support system they said #TwistedFamily #GulaboSitabo #TongueTwister," he wrote in the caption.

Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' released today on Amazon Prime Video, amidst positive nods from netizens. (ANI)

