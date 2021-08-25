Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took out a moment from his work schedule to meet his little fan and shake a leg with her.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein we can see him dancing with the child on the beats of his hit song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Mai' from the movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Small moments that make you feel grateful."

Kartik and his little fan's video has garnered several likes and comments.

"How adorable," a netizen commented.

"Super cute," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He has 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well. (ANI)

