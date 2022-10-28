Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): Walk into a street and there is your favourite celebrity -- not on a stage or screen, but right in front of you. That's exactly what Kartik Aaryan's fans witnessed in Ahmedabad.

For the shoot of his film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik headed to Ahmedabad on Friday. During the daytime, he went out to explore the local streets of Gujarat's famous city and guess what, his fans thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video in which his fans are seen hooting, and cheering for him as he explores the street with his crew. Kartik has a big smile while capturing his elated fans' love on his phone.

"Aapka pyaar," he captioned the clip, adding a red heart emoji.

From living in a 2-bedroom flat with 12 other boys in Mumbai city to becoming one of the most popular actors in the industry, Kartik has undoubtedly come a long way. He has had his own share of highs and lows in his 10-year journey in Bollywood. In fact, in 2022, the stupendous success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has cemented the position of popular Indian actor Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood's A-list. The film collected over RS 250 crore worldwide. (ANI)

