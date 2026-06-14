Entertainment News | Kartik Aryan Looks Back at Chandu Champion's Success, Filmfare Award on the Film's Second Anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aryan celebrated the two years of his critically acclaimed film 'Chandu Champion' on Sunday by sharing a video of his preparation for the role and his Filmfare Award acceptance speech in 2025.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, Kartik Aryan, shared a video which featured his Filmfare Award and behind-the-scenes clips from the sets of Chandu Champion.

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The clip also featured the actor's physical transformation for the movie. Through the video, the actor paid tribute to the makers behind the film, including the director Kabir Khan. He expressed his gratitude to the fans for showering love on the film.

While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "The Unforgettable Night. The Unforgettable Journey."

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In another post, the actor also penned a long note to celebrate the two years of 'Chandu Champion.'

Kartik Aryan wrote, "Two years ago, I stepped into the shoes of a man the world had forgotten, and he ended up reminding me of everything I believed in. I'm not sure I've fully put it into words yet, but I'll try. This film isn't just about a man who refused to give up, it's about the scars that become medals, setbacks that become comebacks. The 18 kilos I lost were nothing compared to everything I gained."

He further wrote, "Chandu Champion is the most special film of my life. To play Murlikant Petkar, I had to become someone I'd never been before. Every early morning, every drop of sweat, every moment of self-doubt on set- it wasn't acting. It was living. Chandu's story taught me that the world will laugh at your dream before it applauds it. That the finish line belongs to those stubborn enough to keep running. I carried that with me every single day of this shoot and honestly, I still do."

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'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

The film was released in 2024. (ANI)

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