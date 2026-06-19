Entertainment News | Kate Hudson, Javier Bardem's Rom-com 'Hello & Paris' Expands Cast with Six New Additions

Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming romantic comedy 'Hello & Paris', starring Kate Hudson and Javier Bardem, has expanded its ensemble cast with the addition of six actors as production on the film continues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Trudie Styler, Amber Valletta, Bella Maclean, Eliot Sumner and Thaddea Graham have joined the cast of the feature, which is being written and directed by Elizabeth Chomko.

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Hudson and Bardem were previously announced as the lead stars of the film, which is loosely inspired by author Deborah McKinlay's 2014 novel 'That Part Was True'.

Currently in production, 'Hello & Paris' is described as a romantic comedy in the spirit of classic films such as 'Sleepless in Seattle', 'When Harry Met Sally' and 'You've Got Mail'.

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The story follows a landscape architect and a bestselling but troubled novelist who have a difficult first encounter in Paris. Despite their rocky beginning, the pair gradually develop a connection as they exchange books and recipes while living on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, as per the outlet.

Among the newly announced cast members, Trudie Styler is known for her work in television series including 'Poldark', 'The Night Of' and 'Pose', as well as films such as 'The American Bride', 'Fair Game' and 'The Next Three Days'.

Amber Valletta's recent projects include 'The Killer' and 'The Last Thing He Told Me'. She has also appeared in series such as 'Revenge' and 'Blood & Oil', along with films including 'What Lies Beneath', 'Hitch' and 'Transporter 2', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bella Maclean is set to return for the third season of 'Rivals'. Her recent work also includes the fourth season of 'Sex Education' and the upcoming film 'A Matter of Time', which stars Ben Stiller and Nicholas Galitzine.

Eliot Sumner most recently appeared in 'Cry Wolf' and has previously featured in 'Ripley', 'No Time to Die' and 'The Gentlemen'.

Thaddea Graham recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'. Her credits also include 'Sex Education', 'Bad Sisters', 'After the Hunt' and 'Jay Kelly', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With production underway and an expanding cast, 'Hello & Paris' is shaping up to be a star-studded addition to the romantic comedy genre. (ANI)

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