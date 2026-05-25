Entertainment News | Kate Mansi to Exit 'General Hospital' After Three Years

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Actress Kate Mansi is set to leave 'General Hospital' after portraying Kristina Corinthos Davis for three years, according to Variety.

According to reports, Mansi's final episodes on the long-running soap opera are expected to air in June.

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News of her departure was first reported by Soap Opera Network and later confirmed by soap journalist Stephanie Sloane, who shared comments from both Mansi and the show's executive producer and showrunner, Frank Valentini.

Mansi joined General Hospital in 2023, taking over the role of Kristina Corinthos Davis, previously played by Lexi Ainsworth.

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Before joining the ABC soap, Mansi was widely known for her nine-year run on Days of Our Lives, where she portrayed Abigail Deveraux. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2017 for the role, as per the outlet.

Mansi also received a Daytime Emmy nomination last year for her performance in General Hospital. During her stint on the show, she additionally directed two episodes.

Speaking about her decision to leave, Mansi said it was her own choice to exit after the completion of her current contract.

"It has been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride. I've loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family," Mansi said.

Executive producer Valentini expressed support for the actress's decision and hinted that the possibility of a return remains open.

"We love Kate and support her decision to leave," Valentini said. "The door is always open and we appreciate all that she has added to the show these past three years," according to Variety.

Apart from her soap opera work, Mansi also appeared in the Amazon Freevee drama series Casa Grande in 2023, followed by a related film that premiered earlier this month on

Her other credits include the NBC miniseries Days of Our Lives: Chad and Abby in Paris and the independent feature film Legend of the Muse, according to Variety. (ANI)

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