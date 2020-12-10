Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) Actor Katherine Heigl is set to portray Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for the office of US President, in an upcoming limited series.

The project, titled "Woodhull", hails from Oakhurst Entertainment with Heigl, known for movies such as "Knocked Up" and "27 Dresses", and the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", also serving as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, the series will be based on multiple biographies chronicling the life of Woodhull, which Oakhurst acquired earlier this year.

Woodhull became the first woman to run for President of the United States in 1872. She ran under the Equal Rights Party, with famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass as her running mate.

Woodhull was also the first female ever to address the United States Congress and, with her sister Tennessee, was the first woman to run a brokerage firm on Wall Street.

"The moment I discovered the almost too big to be true story of Victoria I have been enthralled and deeply invested in bringing her life story to the screen. Victoria's outrageous courage, determination, intelligence and chutzpah would be remarkable in our modern times but was downright revolutionary in hers," Heigl said.

"Her name and her story has not been celebrated nearly enough for the trails she blazed and the paths she forged for all the women who came after her. I cannot wait to tell the story of this woman who would not be stopped in a time that forbade her to even start," she added.

The makers are currently looking for a showrunner for the project.

