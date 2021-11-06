Los Angeles, Nov 6 (PTI) Actor Katherine Waterston has joined Matthew Rhys in the second season of HBO series "Perry Mason".

According to Variety, actors Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez and Jee Young Han also feature in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, actor Diarra Kilpatrick, who played Clara Drake in Season 1, has been upped to series regular.

The second season takes place months after last season's Dodson trial. Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) are pursuing civil cases at the height of the Great Depression while their lead detective Paul Drake strikes out on his own.

"An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems," the official logline reads.

Waterston, known for movies such as "Alien: Covenant", "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" and "Inherent Vice", will play Ginny Aimes, a teacher at the private school where Perry's son Teddy is attending.

"Perry Mason" is based on the characters created by American author Erle Stanley Gardner.

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler serve as writers and showrunners. Amanda Burrell as well as Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey executive produce the series.

